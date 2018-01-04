Fire claims Malo home
MALO – A Malo man lost his home Wednesday evening when a chimney fire spread to the building’s roof before firefighters arrived. Ferry/Okanogan Fire Protection…Read More
MALO – A Malo man lost his home Wednesday evening when a chimney fire spread to the building’s roof before firefighters arrived. Ferry/Okanogan Fire Protection…Read More
The Ferry County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Monday that designates every business day a regular meeting day. “The regular meetings of the Board…
REPUBLIC – A fight, a theft and two cases of illegal burning were among 118 calls handled by the Ferry County 911 Center during the…
COLVILLE – The Tri County Economic Development District is making public transportation routes and schedules available on the Google Trip Planner. Residents of northeast Washington…
REPUBLIC – A Curlew man was sentenced to jail in four separate cases last week in Ferry County District Court. John Jackson, 33, Curlew, was…
REPUBLIC – A Republic man was sentenced in a child molestation case and an attorney argued for a new trial in an unrelated case Friday…