Firefighters work to contain a blaze at 160 St. Peters Creek Road in Malo after a chimney fire spread to the roof. The owner and his dog are safe. Photo J. Foster Fanning.

January 4, 2018

Fire claims Malo home

MALO – A Malo man lost his home Wednesday evening when a chimney fire spread to the building’s roof before firefighters arrived. Ferry/Okanogan Fire Protection…

July 27, 2016

Sirens

REPUBLIC – A fight, a theft and two cases of illegal burning were among 118 calls handled by the Ferry County 911 Center during the…

July 27, 2016

District Court

REPUBLIC – A Curlew man was sentenced to jail in four separate cases last week in Ferry County District Court. John Jackson, 33, Curlew, was…

July 27, 2016

Superior Court

REPUBLIC – A Republic man was sentenced in a child molestation case and an attorney argued for a new trial in an unrelated case Friday…